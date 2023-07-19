CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is teaming up with Mars, Inc. candy brand M&M’S for the first time in the United States to create four donuts.

Available starting Monday, July 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the United States, Krispy Kreme’s new M&M’S collection includes four varieties featuring M&M’S and M&M’S Minis milk chocolate candies:

Chocolate Candy Surprise donut filled with M&M’S – A donut inspired by classic red M&M’S, packed with M&M’S Minis milk chocolate candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece.

Chocolate iced donut topped with M&M’S – An original glazed donut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S Minis and crispy rainbow dots.

Peanut Butter Kreme filled donut topped with M&M’S – A donut filled with peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M’S peanut chocolate candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.

Mini Chocolate Iced donut topped with M&M’S – A mini original glazed donut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’S Minis and crispy rainbow dots.

“America’s most loved donuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you’re going to love ’M,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

The M&M’S donuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The specialty dozen contains four chocolate iced donuts topped with M&M’S, four peanut butter Kreme filled donuts topped with M&M’S, and four original glazed donuts. Regular-sized donuts also are available individually and as a specialty three-pack. The mini chocolate iced donut topped with M&M’S is available in an assorted box of 16.