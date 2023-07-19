NEW YORK — Evergreen Licensing has partnered with Lenexa, Kan.-based Hostess Brands, Inc. to introduce popcorn under the Twinkies and Ding Dongs brand names.

“We are very proud to work with the Hostess Brands team to create this tasty popcorn treat,” said Sue McCabe, president and chief marketing officer of Evergreen Licensing. “Our goal is always to look for innovative ways to extend our licensing platform and bring new products to our retail partners and consumers. We would like to thank the Global Icons team for their support and efforts in facilitating this opportunity with Hostess Brands.”

Described as “light, crispy and sweet,” the new popcorn will be available in two sizes and may be found in grocery, mass, dollar and convenience stores nationwide within the year, Evergreen Licensing said.

In addition to Hostess Brands, Evergreen has a popcorn licensing partnership with dippin’ dots that includes such varieties as birthday cake, frosted caramel and cotton candy. The company also has teamed with Chattanooga Bakery to offer Moon Pie snack puffs in five flavors: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, salted caramel and banana.