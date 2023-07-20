MINNEAPOLIS — Clean label breakfast food company Seven Sundays raised $6 million in growth capital during its most recent round of funding. The company, which has been a Certified B Corporation since 2019, produces breakfast cereal, granola and muesli that are gluten-free and/or grain-free.

This round of funding was led by individual private investors and follow-on investors including Sidekick Partners, Clover Vitality, Bobby Parrish, GRT SHT Ventures and existing angel investors, according to the company.

“From day one we have been on a mission to create better tasting and better-for-you cereals for people and their families,” said Hannah Barnstable, founder and chief executive officer of Seven Sundays. “We are so excited for this next phase of growth and grateful for the opportunity to partner with investors who share our mission and believe in using business as a force for good.”

The company plans on using this round of funding to support product development, employee well-being and sustainability — including a focus on regenerative agriculture and upcycled ingredients.