EAGLE, IDAHO, and LOUISVILLE, KY. — Yum! Brands, Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. appointed new members to their boards this week.

Brett Biggs, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart Inc., and Susan Doniz, chief information officer and senior vice president of information technology and data analytics of The Boeing Co., are joining the Yum! Brands board, effective August 2023.

“Brett and Susan bring deep leadership experience and proven track records driving performance and innovation for well-known customer-oriented and technology-centric companies, making them outstanding additions to the Yum! Brands board,” said Brian Cornell, chairman of the Yum! Brands board of directors and chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp. “We look forward to the insights and contributions Brett and Susan will bring to the Yum! board that will undoubtedly unlock growth and benefit our stakeholders.”





Mr. Biggs worked at Walmart Inc. in various leadership roles for nearly 23 years. He also held the roles of senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and senior vice president of operations for Sam’s Club. Curren Susan Doniz, board member for Yum! Brands, Inc.

tly, Mr. Biggs also serves as a senior adviser for Blackstone and sits on the board of directors for Adobe.

Ms. Doniz has been with The Boeing Co. since 2020, overseeing information technology sectors, data and analytics, information security and IT and analytics-related revenue generating programs. Ms. Doniz previously worked with other airlines in their IT sectors and was with Procter & Gamble for 17 years leading IT programs in support of sales, research and development and the supply chain.

Rita Fisher, chief information officer and executive vice president, supply chain, at Reynolds Consumer Products, has joined the Lamb Weston board.

“Rita is an excellent addition to the board,” said Tom Werner, president and CEO, Lamb Weston. “Her extensive experience in IT and supply chain will provide terrific insights to Lamb Weston’s growth strategies.”

Ms. Fisher has served in her role at Reynolds Consumer Products for five years. Earlier, she worked with the Kraft Heinz Co. for 22 years, most recently as vice president and head of global business services.

