ELK RIVER, MINN. — The Northern Crops Institute held its second annual ancient grains conference at the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River on July 25. The event featured baking, agronomy and stone-milling demonstrations.

The Northern Crops Institute, based in Fargo, ND, supports agriculture and value-added processing in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota by conducting educational and technical programs. The Oliver Kelley Farm, a 19th century farmstead, highlights past and present farming, food and agriculture.