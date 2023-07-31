OMAHA, NEB. — Hugo Gerbholz, a longtime flour milling expert with ConAgra Foods, died on July 28 in Omaha. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Gerbholz, who was born in Kassal, Germany, on Feb. 20, 1934, spent most of his 54-year career with ConAgra, traveling from plant to plant installing equipment, increasing capacity and troubleshooting. He served as the company’s regional technical miller from 1993 to 2006 and as director of technical milling from 1993 to 2006, when he retired. After retirement, he served for several years as milling consultant for the company. In 2014, ConAgra merged wi Hugo Gerbholz, flour milling expert. th Horizon Milling and CHS to form what is today known as Ardent Mills.

Before working at ConAgra, he was a shift miller for Robin Hood Flour Milling Co. in Calgary. He was later transferred to the company’s plant in Detroit, where he was an assistant miller.

Mr. Gerbholz was a longtime member of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM). In 2006, he received the Thaddeus Bownik Award, which is presented annually by IAOM in recognition of a member’s many years of support and contributions to the flour milling and grain processing industry, and for special contributions to the association as a member of the board of directors and standing or special committees.

Melinda Farris, executive director of the IAOM, said Mr. Gerbholz was “instrumental in getting millers of ConAgra involved in IAOM, and making sure they attended their respective district meetings. He was a very strong supporter of the association.”

Mr. Gerbholz also was honored at the 1999 IAOM Conference and Expo as the recipient of the annual Milling Operative of the Year award, which is sponsored by Milling & Baking News, and given to the practicing milling operative who has made the most significant contribution to the progress of a plant, a company and the industry from an operations point of view.

He is survived by daughter, Dolores Musco (Frank) and sons, Alan Gerbholz (Joannie) and Gordon Gerbholz. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Edith Gerbholz, who passed away in 2022, as well as his parents, Reinhold and Hedwig Gerbholz.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha.

A funeral luncheon will immediately follow the service in the Braman reception room.