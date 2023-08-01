LEOMINSTER, MASS. — Woman-owned and operated baking manufacturer Bisousweet Confections LLC has secured a $1.25 million loan from MassDevelopment, a development finance agency and landbank for the state of Massachusetts, to renovate and replenish equipment at its Leominster facility.

Bisousweet moved into the 20,000-square-foot facility in October 2022, quadrupling its production space and adding 20 jobs to the company. Over the next five years, the company has committed to creating 50 full-time jobs at the facility.

“We were thrilled to work on our expansion project with MassDevelopment,” said Karen Collins, founder and chief executive officer of Bisousweet Confections. “They were the perfect fit for our company and were supportive, encouraging and helpful throughout the entire process, from the beginning of the application procedure, meeting with us during the build-out phase, and finally visiting us once we relocated to see our company manufacturing. MassDevelopment was pivotal in our expansion, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Bisousweet was founded by Ms. Collins in the early 2000s as a direct-to-consumer bakery out of her home kitchen. In 2009, the company signed its first wholesale deal and expanded into a commercial kitchen. The company is best known for its baked donut muffins, biscotti, Linzer hearts and whoopie pies, while its full product line includes other cookie, cake and bar varieties.

In 2014, Bisousweet signed a wholesale agreement with North Atlantic Region Whole Foods Markets. Since then, the company has expanded its distribution to include Whole Foods Markets nationwide alongside other national grocery store chains.

“Bisousweet’s baked goods have become popular products in grocery stores across the nation, and we are pleased that our flexible financing was able to help this certified woman-owned business move into a larger building in Leominster and create jobs,” said Dan Rivera, president and chief executive officer of MassDevelopment. “MassDevelopment is pleased to work with wholesalers and manufacturers looking to expand operations or upgrade facilities here in Massachusetts.”