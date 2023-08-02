HAMTRAMCK, MICH. — Metropolitan Baking Co., a manufacturer of loaf bread, rolls, pitas, tortillas and buns, is building a 35,000-square-foot addition to its current facility, increasing the total footprint to 140,000 square feet and upping production by nearly 35%.

The expansion plans for the third-generation, family-owned and -operated company were shared by George Kordas, president of Metropolitan Baking, via LinkedIn. The company will use the space to house a new bun and roll line and expand shipping and warehouse capabilities. It is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2024 and will create approximately 20 to 25 jobs, according to the company.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I couldn’t be more proud of the team at Metro who absolutely crush it every day and I truly look forward to this exciting new chapter in our company's 75 year history,” said George Kordas, president of Metropolitan Baking Co.

Metropolitan Baking Co. products are available at Sam’s Club, 7-11 and various regional grocery stores. The company produces 90% branded products and about 10% private label and retail baked foods. Earlier this year, the company launched a

that features 8 grains and seeds.