MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is launching protein oats, made with just one ingredient: whole grain rolled oats. The protein oats have no added protein powder and are grown from a special conventionally bred variety that contains up to 60% more protein than regular oats, according to Bob’s Red Mill. They are also gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

According to the company, the protein oats may be used in many types of recipes including overnight oats, traditional baked foods, a protein-filled breakfast made on a stovetop in 15 minutes.

The protein oats join Bob’s Red Mill’s other oat products, which consist of quick cooking, thick cut, steel cut, rolled, Scottish style and more.

“Bob’s Red Mill protein oats are a game changer for breakfast enthusiasts seeking a convenient and satisfying option to add more protein to their diets,” said Blake Isaac, director of innovation marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “Our supercharged Protein Oats pack a lot of punch from just one wholesome ingredient: whole grain oats.”

Bob’s Red Mill’s protein oats come in two varieties: organic and conventional. The organic protein oats are available in a 32-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $10.29 while the conventional protein oats are available in a 16-oz bag for a suggested retail price of $5.39. Both varieties will be available later this summer on Amazon.com and in select US retailers.