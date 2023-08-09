PHILADELPHIA — Sea & Flour has received a patent for processing seaweed for use in bread and other related products. U.S. Patent No. 11,717,010 pertains to a process for cold-washing, processing and granulating seaweed. The processes allow for the incorporation of seaweed into high-volume baking while delivering flavor and nutritional benefits that come from the sea, according to the Philadelphia-based company.

Sea & Flour products include bread, buns, rolls and pizza dough that are carbon-negative since they sequester carbon. The line of baked foods should become available in select grocery stores in the second half of 2023. Seaweed is high in vitamins A and K and minerals such as iron, folate, calcium, magnesium and zinc.

“We’ve learned from extensive market research that a significant share of American consumers now want to find ways to eat seaweed more often,” said Penelope Wasserman, co-founder and president of Sea & Flour. “The most commonly eaten food is bread.”