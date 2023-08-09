BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc is continuing to roll out cookie offerings at its burger portfolio restaurants throughout the United States. After Elevation Burger completed its cookie rollout in April, other FAT Brands burger franchises such as Fatburger and Johnny Rockets are beginning to sell cookies, the company noted.

“For both Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, we see these additions as a way to further build and enhance our dessert programs,” said Taylor Fischer, vice president of marketing of FAT Brands’ fast casual division. “Playing into synergies is at the core of FAT Brands’ DNA. We are thrilled to be able to tap into our cookie dough facility to provide more delicious offerings for our fans.”

FAT Brands said the menu rollout is a “strategic optimization” that leverages FAT Brands’ company-owned cookie dough and pretzel mix manufacturing facility, which produces for sister portfolio brands such as Great American Cookies and Pretzelmaker.