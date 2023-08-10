ST. LOUIS — Post Consumer Brands cereal brand Pebbles is debuting a line of frozen waffles in Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavors.

Post’s Pebbles brand has launched a number of limited-time offers and collaborations in recent years, including Pebbles Shake Ups!, Fruity Pebbles popcorn with SNAX-Sational and a Cereal N Milk cookie with Insomnia Cookies.

Featuring a buttermilk batter base, the frozen waffles are available in 6-count boxes at the suggested retail price of $3.19 to $4.29. They may be purchased online and at grocery stores nationwide.