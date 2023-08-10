YORK, PA. — JLS Automation named Duane Carter as vice president of human resources.

Mr. Carter is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture. This includes talent management and development, continuing the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring compliance, and executive leadership consultation and coaching. He will report to Craig Wolfe, chief operating officer at JLS.

“Duane is a strategic and innovative leader in human resources, and we are happy to welcome him to the JLS team,” Mr. Wolfe said. “As we continue to grow, Duane’s multi-industry experience and hands-on approach will help drive a high-performance culture.”

Mr. Carter has worked in human resources for more than three decades. He has broad multi-disciplinary experience, including pharmaceutical and health care, electronics manufacturing, industrial and commercial construction, and building products manufacturing.