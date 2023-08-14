RAYMORE, MO. -- Jason Stricker, vice president of sales and marketing for Shick Esteve North America, Kansas City, died suddenly Aug. 11 at the home in Raymore. He was 47.

A second-generation Shick employee, Mr. Stricker held a series of sales positions during his 16 years at Shick. He was introduced to the baking industry by his father, David A. Stricker, a 17-year veteran at Shick Tube-Veyor. Jason Stricker spent many summers during his childhood in the Shick offices reorganizing production order boards and other tasks.

Before a 2021 promotion to his most recent position, he spent seven years as director of sales and marketing and was a sales manager for many years before that. The company enjoyed considerable growth during the years he headed sales and marketing.

Mr. Stricker was an active member of the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds association, where he held a seat on the Baking Industry Forum. In June he was elected to BEMA’s board of directors.

He received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Baker University.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer Lynn Bogdajewicz-Stricker; children Cameron and Ciara Jo; his mother, Sandra Kay Stricker; a brother, Kevin David Stricker (Kristie); sisters-in-law Stacey Bogdajewicz and Rae Williams (Tony); brothers-in-law Chet Bogdajewicz and Kevin Brubach (Mary); nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.; a celebration of life funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.; and a committal service will be at 11 a.m. The visitation, funeral service and committal all will take place at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. 64131.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Friends of Kansas City Kansas Animal Services, 3301 Park Drive, Kansas City, KS. 66012.