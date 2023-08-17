|
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
|
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
The food industry came together to collaborate and connect with each other at IFT FIRST, held July 16-19 in Chicago. The annual event and expo featured the latest solutions in the food industry as well as educational sessions, networking and much more.