CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. recently became the latest food company to partner with The Disney Co. to celebrate its 100th anniversary, introducing commemorative limited-edition soup and snack products under its Campbell’s and Goldfish brands.

Goldfish Disney 100th Anniversary limited-edition cheddar crackers will feature the traditional Goldfish shape along with crackers featuring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Woody (from Pixar’s “Toy Story”). The crackers will be available in a 6.6-oz bag.

In the soup aisle, Campbell will help Disney celebrate its centennial milestone with two limited-edition four-pack varieties of tomato soup and Disney Princess soup. The tomato soup will feature packaging showcasing Disney characters while the Disney Princess soup is a take on classic chicken noodle soup but with princess-themed pasta shapes, including a carriage, castle, crown and slipper.

