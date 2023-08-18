RIDGEFIELD, NJ. — Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest privately-owned bakeries in the United States, has signed on to become the official pita and flatbread of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 8. As a family-owned business, Toufayan Bakeries said it connects deeply with the film franchise’s celebration of family, fun and delicious food.

The partnership includes limited-edition co-branded packaging featuring film promotion and exclusive Greek recipes inspired by the film, a chance to win a trip to Greece, a movie pack from Fandango, and a downloadable Greek recipe cookbook.

In addition, influencers @HungryGirl and @Hungry.Happens are offering film-inspired recipe inspiration and Food Network’s Chef George Duran will share recipes on television and social media.

“We’re delighted to partner with a franchise that so perfectly aligns with our values around family, quality and tradition,” said Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing at Toufayan Bakeries. “In the film, the characters embark on a journey to their homeland, and we cherish the notion of celebrating heritage, especially through food, which is why we put our hearts and souls into sharing the breads of our heritage with families nationwide. As the official pita and flatbread partner for the highly anticipated film, we’re giving fans plenty to celebrate and enjoy this summer.”