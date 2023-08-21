CHICAGO — To position the company for long-term growth, Alpha Baking company named Tim Gill to senior vice president of sales, Bob McGuire as senior vice president of logistics, Todd Thornberg as senior vice president of manufacturing and William Houston as senior vice president of business operations.

The four senior vice presidents, who collectively have around 150 years of industry experience, had served as vice presidents at the Chicago-based company and will work directly with Larry Marcucci, chief executive officer, and Mark Marcucci Sr., president, to run the day-to-day operations.

“These changes will solidify our upper management team and allow for further growth and expansion of the company while creating growth opportunities for other team members in our organization,” Larry Marcucci explained.

Founded in 1979, Alpha Baking operates six facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin that produce nearly 2,000 SKUs of fresh and frozen baked goods for the foodservice and retail markets. The company offers direct-store delivery, primarily of fresh bread, buns and rolls sold under the S. Rosen and Natural Ovens brands, throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin.