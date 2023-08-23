Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Traditional artisan bread is simple — typically made of only flour, salt, water and yeast. But for commercial artisan bakers today, producing these breads can be anything but.

“All the ingredient costs are up, labor is up and also the costs of the energy that you make the doughs with are up,” explained Jim Gluhosky, senior technical services manager for Lesaffre, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Artisan bread production requires long fermentation and highly skilled labor, which is increasingly hard to come by in the baking industry. As a result, more artisan bakers are turning to clean label ingredients like enzymes to reduce fermentation times, ingredient costs and labor costs, and increase shelf life.

“Enzymes can now pretty much replace any of the non-clean label functional ingredients that some of the craft bakers and commercial bakers use,” Mr. Gluhosky explained. “When you make these changes, basically every cost goes down.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, learn how artisan bakers can minimize the costs they face while still maintaining that clean label, artisan quality.

