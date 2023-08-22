CHICAGO — Egglife Foods, Inc. is permanently adding its garden salsa wrap to the brand’s product portfolio following a successful test run in Aldi stores earlier this year.

Joining Egglife’s lineup of tortilla-style wraps based on egg whites, the garden salsa variety contains flavor notes of pepper, onion, garlic and several spices. The product is designed as a gluten-free, clean label offering, with each wrap providing 5 grams of protein, 30 calories, and just 1 gram of carbohydrates.

“As a leader in flavor innovation, we are committed to delivering new and interesting wrap flavors that we know Egglife fans will love,” said Andrea Schwenk, chief marketing officer at Egglife Foods. “We are thrilled to partner with Aldi to bring our first ever retailer-exclusive flavor variety to market. Aldi shoppers are always on the lookout for new discoveries, and we can't wait for garden salsa to be a fan favorite as summer concludes and shoppers seek more ways to enjoy fresh flavors.”

Egglife’s garden salsa product marks the latest flavor addition to its better-for-you portfolio that includes existing flavors like everything bagel, sweet cinnamon, Italian, Southwest and original. The zesty wraps are now available nationwide exclusively at Aldi stores and online through the brand’s website.