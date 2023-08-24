ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Eaglestone Equipment hired Jerry Daly as a sales engineer who will play a pivotal role in growing and strengthening the company’s customer relationships.

“Eaglestone is excited to welcome Jerry to the team,” said Carmen Sammauro, Eaglestone president. “His energy, industry knowledge and enthusiasm have already made a great impression on the company.”

Mr. Daly will seek new business opportunities and bridge the gap between sales and engineering functions. He previously worked more than five years at LeMatic Inc.

Eaglestone Equipment is a conveyor manufacturer focusing on sustainable and sanitary designs.