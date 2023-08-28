GLENDALE, CALIF. — IHOP, a subsidiary of Dine Brands Global, has introduced its first national biscuits menu, featuring four new products.

The IHOP biscuits menu includes:

Breakfast biscuit sandwich: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuits filled with two fried eggs, American cheese, two strips of hickory-smoked bacon and cheese sauce. The sandwich also comes with a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, hash browns or seasonal fresh fruit.

Chicken biscuit sandwich: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit filled with buttermilk crispy chicken breast, hash browns, pickle chips and country gravy. The sandwich also comes with a choice of french fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, two buttermilk pancakes or side salad.

Fresh strawberries and cream biscuit: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit split and filled with cheesecake mousse, strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping and powdered sugar.

Fresh strawberries and cream biscuit combo: The Fresh Strawberries and Cream Biscuit offering but with two eggs, two hickory-smoked bacon strips or pork sausage links and hash browns.

Buttermilk biscuit and gravy combo: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit that comes with country gravy, two eggs, two pork sausage links, two hickory-smoked bacon strips and hash browns.

Buttermilk biscuit: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit that comes with whipped butter.

“IHOP’s biscuits menu is a continuation of our menu evolution that offers craveable and flavorful items any time of day for us,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer at IHOP. “IHOP’s off-premise ordering continues to account for over 20% of our business, and the brand has leveraged this latest biscuit menu addition to ensure items can be enjoyed whether guests dine-in or take their meal to-go.”

IHOP also has launched a pumpkin spice menu featuring new pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew, 100% Arabica iced cold brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a pumpkin spice cold foam, and pumpkin spice pancake combo, which includes two pumpkin spice pancakes made with pumpkin and seasonal spices that are crowned with a creamy whipped topping and come with two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs and hash browns.