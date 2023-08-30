NEW YORK — Moyu, a superfood-driven breakfast and baking company, will launch nationwide shipping in the United States.

Moyu was founded by third-generation food entrepreneur Gillian Hu, who grew up in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan and now lives in New York City. While training as a competitive athlete, Ms. Hu discovered a wellness ingredient called Konjac and used it to create recipes that met her daily carb, protein, fat and micronutrient requirements. More than 40% of global Konjac comes from Yunnan, and it has a 2,000-year-old history relating to traditional cuisines and medical practices of East Asia. The plant has a soluble dietary fiber called glucomannan that is known for its ability to absorb water and form a gel-like substance. Konjac also is considered sustainable since it requires little care when grown in the right conditions.

Realizing Konjac may be used for more wellness foods than just Asian cuisine, Ms. Hu worked with top food science and agricultural experts for two years to create a unique proprietary Konjac Batter & Baking Mix. The mix is vegan, made without most allergens, has 9 grams of fiber and protein as well as no added sugar, and is being sold for $13.69. According to Moyu, the Konjac Batter & Baking Mix may be used to make a variety of products — including brownies, muffins and pancakes — that can be adapted for several dietary and flavor preferences such as high protein, low carb, vegan and paleo without basic baking ingredients such as conventional flour, sugar and batter.

In addition to Konjac Batter & Baking Mix, Moyu will sell ready-to-eat superfood cakes that are grain-free, gluten-free and high in protein. They also feature zero added sugar and are made with pasture-raised eggs. The cakes come in three flavors: The Yunnan (Cacao Reishi Mushroom), The Kunming (Orange Blossom Goji) and The Dali (Jujube Walnut Banana). They are each sold at $8.99 for a 50-gram mini-loaf and at $28.99 for a 200-gram loaf.

“Moyu is more than a product; it’s my dream brought to life, redefining wellness in both bustling marketplaces and intimate kitchen corners,” Ms. Hu said. “From quick bites to soulful kitchen sessions, Moyu empowers everyone with a wholesome way to embrace today’s wellness and nutrition trends, suiting every style, every moment.”

Moyu will launch with nationwide shipping on Sept. 5. The company’s products are also sold at specialty retailers and stores such as The Well New York and Foodcellar.