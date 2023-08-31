VANCOUVER, BC. — Unifiller recently appeared on the television morning show Good Morning America. The opportunity highlighted the company’s dedication to making a positive difference in the community through a collaboration with the show's producers and Martin Murphy, Unifiller’s chief executive officer.

Unifiller extended support to a bakery that plays a crucial role in training and employing individuals with autism and diverse behavioral abilities. The initiative was made possible by the combined efforts of Unifiller's team and the show's creators.

Readers can view the clip here.

Unifiller donated an ELF depositor, which was presented to Unique Sweets Bakery, a nonprofit establishment founded by Liza Piera. Located in Chicago, Unique Sweets Bakery stands for inclusivity, creating a space where individuals with autism and other disabilities can harness their skills and receive vocational training.

The ethos of Unique Sweets Bakery aligns with Unifiller's commitment to fostering independence, self-assurance and creativity among individuals with autism. Through these opportunities, individuals can acquire essential skills, empower their own journey toward self-sufficiency and form meaningful connections.

“Our equipment will integrate into Unique Sweets Bakery, providing an intuitive and user-friendly experience,” said Sonia Bal, director of global marketing, Unifiller. “This addition not only enhances the bakery's capabilities but also introduces staff members with autism to technology, fostering skill development and growth.”