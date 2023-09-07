WINSLOW, MAINE — Maine Crisp, which was founded by Karen Getz in the basement of her home in 2014, has been rebranded as Better With Buckwheat. The company said the rebrand reflects its key differentiator: a gluten-free ancient seed crafted into snacks.

As part of the rebrand, Better With Buckwheat said it is introducing a new product line of crackers featuring a blend of tartary buckwheat with common buckwheat. The crackers are gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO and will be available in three flavors: sea salt, everything and rosemary and herb at a suggested retail price of $5.29.

“I really enjoyed this challenge of balancing two distinct flours that complement my favorite savory seasonings, while landing that ideal snack texture of crunch and puffy pockets,” said Ms. Getz, founder and chief product officer of Better With Buckwheat. “My mission from day one has been to highlight the wholesome taste of buckwheat, and with this new product line, we’ve made it even easier to give buckwheat the spot it deserves in the everyday pantry through healthful, shareable snacks for the whole family to enjoy.”

Better With Buckwheat still plans to offer the original Maine Crisp product line, which now includes five flavors.

“As consumers embrace buckwheat as an ingredient that delivers taste, nutrition, and sustainability benefits, we see enormous potential to bring buckwheat to multiple snack categories,” said Lewis Goldstein, chief executive officer of Better With Buckwheat. “Whether your family is gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, or follows no dietary preference, buckwheat offers a better experience — we believe it is the future of our pantry in the US, as it has been a staple in many parts of the world for hundreds of years.”