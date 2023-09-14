



KANSAS CITY — As summer draws to a close, brands from across a variety of markets are turning to classic LTO flavors to mark the changing of the season. As the air begins to cool, perennial autumn flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon and apple cider are returning to grocery stores and foodservice providers.

Pumpkin spice is the most popular of the seasonal flavors, a trend as synonymous with fall as leaves changing colors. The global pumpkin spice products market is expected to reach a market value of $1.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2023 and 2033, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). FMI said the pumpkin spice product market registered a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2022.

Continuing with the flavor’s popularity, Catalina Crunch released a gluten-free, keto-friendly pumpkin spice cereal packed with 11 grams of protein per serving. Elsewhere, Dunkin’ Brands partnered with The Campbell Soup Co. to create limited-time Pumpkin Spice Goldfish, while Kind, Little Debbie and D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. all released their own contributions to the pumpkin spice craze.

Other popular offerings this autumn include a fall-flavored collection from Krispy Kreme and Apple Cider Donut cashews from Planters. In addition to their chocolate pumpkin spice flavor, Kind also added a caramel apple cinnamon bar, while D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. also launched an apple cinnamon cookie.