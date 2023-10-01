Not only do natural shelf-life extension ingredients keep a clean label, but they can match or even outperform their predecessors. The secret? Enzymes, which don’t interfere with yeast activity or the resulting volume.
The consumer gets a product that tastes and feels fresh for longer—without concern over what they’re eating. On the operational side, bakeries enjoy cost efficiencies from decreased waste and convenient distribution times. Read the white paper to learn about why clean label anti-staling agents and natural mold inhibitors could reconcile the needs of consumers and bakeries.
29
Sep
2023