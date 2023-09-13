ISLANDIA, NY. — Fans of the Entenmann’s bakery brand can dive into the life and legacy of its founder, William Entenmann, in a new illustrated book for children titled “William Entenmann: A Baker’s Baker.”

Written by elementary school librarian Amy Salinger and illustrated by Amelina Jones, the story takes readers on a journey through time, following Mr. Entenmann as a young baker with a dream and a vision, through the launch of his first bakery in the late 19th century to the establishment of the iconic Entenmann’s brand fans know today.

“We are thrilled to finally share ‘William Entenmann: A Baker’s Baker’ to readers and Entenmann’s fans who are eager to explore the story behind one of America’s most beloved baking legacies,” said Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann’s, a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Amy’s meticulous research and evocative storytelling paints a vivid picture of William Entenmann’s life and his contribution to the culinary landscape, and we can’t wait for our fans to read it.”

The book features engaging anecdotes, historical insights and fun illustrations of the brand’s signature treats.

“I have always wanted to write a picture book biography for children and thought deeply about a famous person whose life had not been written about yet,” Ms. Salinger said. “While at my local supermarket, I admired the Entenmann’s display table, and whoosh, the idea of who the person was behind the famous bakery name was born. Plus, I grew up on Entenmann’s pastries and cookies, so the idea had an even more special meaning for me.”

Mr. Entenmann was part of the initial Baking Hall of Fame class in 2006. He was recognized by the American Society of Baking for his commitment to customer service by becoming the first baker to deliver fresh baked quality products door to door. He would later pioneer the commercial development of baked sweet goods.

“William Entenmann: A Baker’s Baker” is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million for $19.95 and in Canada on Chapters Indigo for $26.95.