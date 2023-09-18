MAUMEE, OHIO — Country Partners Cooperative has completed the acquisition of an Anselmo, Neb., grain facility from The Andersons.

The facility has 2.5 million bus of upright storage and 2.85 million bus of flat storage, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2023 Grain & Milling Annual.

“We built the Anselmo elevator from the ground up and opened for grain deliveries in the fall of 2012, growing a loyal customer base by concentrating on strong relationships and providing extraordinary service during the past decade,” said Bill Krueger, chief operating officer and president of trade and processing for The Andersons. “We value the relationships that have been built and are pleased that these customers will continue to be served by Country Partners Cooperative.”

The Andersons facility complements Country Partners Cooperative’s existing portfolio, said Chris Wagner, chief executive officer of Country Partners Cooperative.

“The addition of the shuttle loader capability on the BNSF will help us meet our goal to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience and expand the markets that our customers can sell in to,” he said. “We are committed to continue providing local grain market expertise, along with merchandising flexibility to help deliver increased profitability for customers.”

Country Partners Cooperative is a diversified agricultural cooperative providing products, services, and expertise in agronomy, grain, energy, and feed. It has locations in 23 communities and surrounding areas across central Nebraska.

The Andersons will continue to own and operate their other grain and fertilizer locations in Nebraska.