KANSAS CITY — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) will provide a home away from home for the North American baking industry at iba 2023, which runs Oct. 22-26 in Munich. The event will also enable IBIE to meet with its global counterparts.

“The IBIE Lounge, hosted by the American Bakers Association (ABA) and BEMA, will be a central gathering hub for bakers and suppliers to meet, do business and recharge during iba,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “Our primary objectives at iba are to connect with our international partners around the globe and to engage with emerging industry leaders as we plan for IBIE 2025. With ABA baker members spanning five continents, I’m looking forward to exchanging insights on market trends, policy initiatives and technological advancements shaping the future of our industry both in the US and across the globe. These insights will be important to our IBIE 2025 planning.”

Kerwin Brown, president and CEO of BEMA, said IBIE and iba serve many of the same industry stakeholders and have a shared focus on supporting the advancement of the global grain-based food industry.

“This shared focus is why IBIE and iba forged a strategic alliance in 2019 to enhance planning and collaboration between the two trade events with the common goal for industry advancement,” he explained.

Michael Wippler, master baker and president of the German Bakers’ Confederation, said he is looking forward to iba, especially after the 2021 show was canceled. This year’s event also will have special meaning since it will be his last as president of the confederation that sponsors iba 2023.