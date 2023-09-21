RICHMOND, VA. — Leanne Parker, who has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience with multinational businesses, has joined AMF Bakery Systems as chief financial officer.

“I am confident Leanne will be an outstanding addition to the AMF executive leadership team and will be a major contributor on our growth journey going forward,” said Jason Ward, president and chief executive officer of AMF.

In her new role, Ms. Parker will work with AMF’s regional leaders and global finance team to identify and execute opportunities for AMF. She will focus on leveraging technology and streamlining processes to build the company’s financial and organizational strength.

Previously, Ms. Parker, a certified public accountant, served as chief accounting officer for Liqui-Box, a flexible packaging company. She has expertise in global controllership, internal controls, business strategy and financial planning. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University in Ohio.