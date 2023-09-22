WASHINGTON — Recommendations to eliminate or reduced ultra-processed foods may adversely affect consumption of key nutrients and food groups, including enriched grains and whole grains, said Sam Schneider, a rice farmer and miller representing the Grain Chain coalition, in oral comments given Sept. 12 in a Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee meeting.

Enriched grains provide essential nutrients like iron and B vitamins while whole grains provide additional nutrients such as fiber and have been found to lower the risk of obesity and type diabetes, Mr. Schneider said.

“We urge the DGAC to carefully consider how they are addressing ultra-processed foods given that the term does not have a consistent, science-based definition and the breadth and quality of the research on (ultra-processed foods) is limited,” he said. “Enriched grains, which have mistakenly been considered ultra-processed foods, make up 95% of all refined grains, contribute to a healthy diet and can affordably provide nutritional benefits for all consumers, including those who are food insecure.

“Whole grains are greatly under-consumed and more than 90% of adults fall short of recommended fiber intake. We urge the DGAC to draft recommendations that fully consider the many important benefits of processing as they evaluate the evidence.”

Mr. Schneider, owner of Inland Cape Rice Co. in Scott City, Mo., serves as chair of the nutrition sub-committee for USA Rice. The Grain Chain is an industry coalition that includes USA Rice and the American Bakers Association.

Mr. Schneider said the Grain Chain supports the DGAC in its efforts to explore staple carbohydrates as a means of achieving health equity and highlighting the diverse range of nutrient-rich grains that different cultures use to meet nutritional needs.

His comments came in a third meeting of the DGAC, which will develop a scientific report and present it to the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture. The report will help the two departments in updating the Dietary Guidelines for Americans in 2025.