HOLZMINDEN, GERMANY — Symrise, a German-based supplier of flavor, food, fragrances, and cosmetic solutions, has added chickpea and aquafaba ingredients to its diana food portfolio.

The diana food chickpea and aquafaba ingredients are aimed at benefiting plant-based food products to provide cleaner labels, the company said. Products include chickpea flakes and aquafaba flakes.

Aquafaba flakes may be used as an alternative to egg yolk. The chickpea flakes may be used as a vegan protein option in applications like falafels and hummus. Both ingredients are pre-cooked and may offer a longer shelf-life, according to the company.

“According to a recent Euromonitor study, 42% of the population is restricting its consumption of animal-based products,” said Sophie Helleux, product manager in the Naturals Business Unit of Symrise Food & Beverage. “These chickpea ingredients constitute another way in which Symrise is addressing the growing, trendy plant-based market. Aquafaba offers the perfect vegan alternative to egg yolk, while chickpea flakes improve the nutritional value.”