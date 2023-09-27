CHICAGO — Good Ambler, Mondelez International’s cafe situated in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, has named a new executive pastry chef, Meg Galus. She brings with her nearly two decades of experience to the full-service cafe, where customers can get sweet and savory pastries, handcrafted espresso beverages, salads, sandwiches and more.

After graduating from the French Pastry School, Ms. Galus spent several years working in fine dining restaurants and high end hotels, ultimately serving as executive pastry chef at the Michelin-starred BOKA. Most recently, she spent two years honing her chocolate skills at Cocoa + Co. She has been nominated as a finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef award three times, was named Pastry Chef of the Year by the Chicago Tribune and received the Jean Banchet Pastry Chef of the Year award.

“I am thrilled to bring my love for all things sweet to Good Ambler,” Ms. Galus said. “While my pastry training was heavily rooted in French patisserie, I was born and raised in the Midwest and approach our menu with that sensibility. Whether it’s adding a hint of nostalgia or putting a twist on an old favorite, it is important to me to use great technique and ingredients to create flavors and combinations that are craveable, seasonal, and delicious.”