DALLAS — Keys for strong leadership were dispensed from the stage during the “Leading in the Landscape of Today” panel at the American Bakers Association (ABA)’s NextGenBaker Leadership Forum, co-located with NEXUS 2023, held Sept. 25-28.

Panelists Bill Quigg, president of Richmond Baking, Richmond, Ind.; Chimene Ross, president and chief customer officer at Killer Brownie, Miamisburg, Ohio; Clay Miller, president of Burford Corp.; Dan Dye, chief executive officer of Ardent Mills; and Tony Martin, president of Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Chambersburg, Pa., shared wisdom they’ve learned during their careers. The panel was moderated by NextGenBaker co-chairs Lili Economakis, division vice president, customer development, foodservice non-commercial, Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles, and Bradley Cain, president, Cain Food Industries.

Leading teams in a new hybrid environment was identified as a recent challenge leaders face in the baking industry, especially when it comes to keeping employees engaged. For example, Mr. Quigg recommended creating opportunities for employees to come together in person and connect with each other. But leading a hybrid or remote team can require added skills and encouragement to engage team members.

“We’ve all been on those Teams meetings where sometimes people are paying attention and sometimes they’re not, and it’s really engaging those people and making sure they’re remaining present even when they’re remote,” he said. “That’s a managerial encouragement that needs to happen more often than it has in the past.”

Servant leadership, approachability, transparency and vulnerability were cited as keys to effective communication with teams.

“Vulnerability is key. .... I think as leaders we think we have to be the voice all the time, and sometimes we do. But listening is an important part of communication. That helps you make better decisions when you gain insight from others,” Mr. Dye said.

Mr. Martin agreed and added that vulnerability from leadership empowers team members to gain buy-in.

“I used to think I had all the answers and that I had to express my opinion right away, and I learned it’s much better to be vulnerable and say ‘What do you think?’ And when they say what they think, they suddenly have ownership,” he said.

When looking at up-and-coming leaders in the baking industry, the leaders on the panel said the characteristics that stand out for them are integrity, emotional intelligence, authenticity and trustworthiness.

“It’s people who have an awareness of the needs of the people around them, whether it’s people who work for them or just their teammates,” Ms. Ross said. “And then also giving that extra 1%, not just being stuck within your own duties but being willing to help others. I can teach skills, but that’s a core that needs to be there.”

Mr. Miller added that he notices those who push back, challenge ideas and do it well.

“Some of my best employees can argue, and they know when to argue and they argue their points and stand their ground,” he said.

As rising leaders look to build relationships with established leaders or peers in the baking industry, the vulnerability to ask for help and willingness to listen and learn came up again as a theme. For the introverts in the room who may struggle to network, Mr. Martin had this to say:

“Everyone likes to talk about what they’re doing, and I’ve found that’s an easy way to get people to open up and learn from them and what they do,” he said. “Of course, they’ll reciprocate, and then it becomes a learning experience for you both. You’ll get lifelong friends and when you need something, you can make that call, and they’ll be there for you.”