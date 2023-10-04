SAN FRANCISCO — Equii, a company that makes high complete protein and low carbohydrate bread, has recruited baking pioneer Chad Robertson as its ambassador. He will collaborate with Equii co-founder Chef Sebastien Canonne, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF), to create new bread products that make use of the company’s high protein and low carb baking mix, which the company said would demonstrate the versatility and health-conscious choice of its yeast protein.

Mr. Robertson has founded Tartine Bakery and has set “new standards for artisanal bread that marries traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques,” Equii noted. He also has written several books on his baking technique, which has inspired bakers around the world.

“For 25 years, I’ve been a passionate advocate for bread, recognizing its central role in the tapestry of civilizations around the world,” Mr. Robertson said. “With Equii, we’re rewriting the story of bread, offering a transformative blend of deliciousness and nutrition. The future of bread is something I think about every day, and Equii has captured my imagination with endless possibilities. As an avid bread lover, I now incorporate Equii into my baking regimen two or three times a week simply because it’s what I crave. This deep connection is why I chose to partner with Equii.”

Equii bread varieties have 10 grams of complete protein per slice and all 9 essential amino acids per slice while still being low in carbs. According to Equii, these qualities make the company’s bread ideal for athletes, health-conscious consumers and individuals on meat-restricted diets.