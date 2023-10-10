CULEMBORG, THE NETHERLANDS — Rademaker, a maker of industrial dough processing equipment, established an exclusive partnership with Form & Frys Maskinteknik, a Danish maker of folding, forming and filling machinery for pastries and baked goods.

The partnership makes Rademaker the exclusive representative of Form & Frys equipment for the European and North American markets, including Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States. The companies have identified significant market potential in these regions, as well as similar visions for these markets, Rademaker stated.

“The collaboration between Rademaker and Form & Frys has been a resounding success, marked by numerous joint projects and satisfied customers,” according to Rademaker. “This strong track record of achievement solidified the decision to formalize their cooperation through this exclusive partnership.”