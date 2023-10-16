LOS ANGELES — BetterBrand is expanding its product distribution into the United Kingdom following its success in the United States. The company will debut three stock-keeping units (SKUs) of its Better Bagel product exclusively at Whole Foods Market location in the United Kingdoms.

“The Better journey started with the simple mission of bringing joy and excitement to healthy eating,” said Aimee Yang, founder and chief executive officer of BetterBrand. “The response and demand that we’ve seen in the US since launch has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to bring BetterBrand to the UK consumer. Becoming an international brand is a huge milestone. We are excited for the next phase of expansion, and are grateful to the Whole Foods Market team, who have been incredible partners every step of the way.”

BetterBrand’s Better Bagel product will be available at Whole Foods Market stores in the United Kingdom starting Oct. 2. The product will come in three SKUs — The Everything, The Classic and The Pretzel — and will be available in packs of two for $7.27. All of BetterBrand’s products are currently available on the company’s website and at more than 2,000 US grocery stores chains such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Giant, Wakefern, Plum Market, FoxTrot, Thrive Market and Target.