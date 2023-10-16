SINGAPORE — The Kusto Group, an industrial holding company and Wendy’s franchise in Central Asia, plans to open and operate 55 outlets across Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan by 2030. Singapore-based Kusto also will introduce a “next generation” restaurant layout and a drive-thru based on artificial intelligence (AI) in Kazakhstan by the second quarter of next year.

As of July 2, Wendy’s had 1,122 international restaurants in 32 foreign countries and US territories. Through the six-month period ended July 2, Wendy’s International had revenues of $62 million, which compared to $910 million for Wendy’s US.