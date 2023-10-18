AUSTIN, TEXAS — Faux fish, complex heat and buckwheat are among next year’s top trends, according to Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., in its ninth annual forecast.

The retailer’s trends council, representing dozens of its buyers, merchants and culinary experts, has compiled its picks based on decades of experience and expertise in product sourcing and consumer preferences, plus workshopping with emerging and existing brands.

“Our annual food trends predictions list is a way for us to pull back the curtain for customers and share insight into what our buyers and culinary experts are keeping on their radar for the upcoming year,” said Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture for Whole Foods Market and member of the trends council. “From specific product ingredients and flavor trends, to growing movements in the food industry, we can’t wait to see these trends gain momentum in the year ahead.”

The trend forecasters noted an evolution within the plant-based category toward shorter and simpler ingredient lists. Mushrooms, walnuts, tempeh and legumes are seen replacing complex meat alternatives, according to Whole Foods Market. Examples on its shelves include Actual Veggies burgers made with a medley of greens, beans, seeds and grains; Meati carne asada steaks formulated with mycelium, the muscular root structure of fungi; and Atlantic Sea Farms vegetable burgers featuring kelp, green chickpeas and pea protein.

A handful of products highlight parts of the cacao plant that traditionally are discarded. Blue Stripes Urban Cacao offers a range of items including ready-to-drink beverages, trail mixes, chocolate bars and more, incorporating the shell, fruit and beans, which are rich in antioxidants, theobromine, electrolytes and calcium, according to the company. Additionally, cacao fruit powders are an emerging source of sweetness in product formulations, Whole Foods noted.

Buckwheat, a sustainable seed containing protein and fiber, is cropping up in a variety of applications, from pancake and waffle mix to noodles to non-dairy milk. Snack brands betting on buckwheat include Lil Bucks, which produces a collection of buckwheat snack clusters, and Better with Buckwheat, formerly Maine Crisp, a creator of crackers featuring a blend of tartary buckwheat and common buckwheat.

On the fins of a tinned fish trend comes a wave of brands bringing plant-based takes on popular seafood dishes to store shelves. Per Whole Foods, carrots are masquerading as lox, trumpet mushrooms are standing in for scallops, and the root vegetable konjac stars in fish-free sushi rolls and poke bowls. Brands diving into this trend include Konscious Foods, Good Catch, Save da Sea and Seed to Surf.

Water conservation has entered the conversation of many manufacturers across the industry. Applications include regenerative organic certified grains and beans, hydroponically grown greens and responsibly farmed oysters.

Global peppers continue to deliver nuanced heat in everything from cold-pressed juices to confections. Whole Foods cited specific varietals such as scorpion peppers, guajillo and Hungarian Goathorn peppers, as well as new botana sauces and chili oils gaining traction in the condiment section. Macaroni and cheese, cashews and olive oil are among grocery staples packing a spicy surprise.

Premium noodles popping up on shelves include Momofuku Tingly Chili Wavy Noodles, immi Black Garlic “Chicken” Ramen, Omsom Saucy Noodles and more. Such products are designed to create convenient, restaurant-quality meals.

As shoppers seek to save cash, some are likely to splurge on what Whole Foods Market has dubbed “little luxuries,” such as milk tea, gourmet sardines or individually packed desserts. TikTok creators are credited with creating “little treat culture,” and brands are buying in, according to Whole Foods.

Emerging brands are aiming to support women’s health, offering supplements and even food and beverage products for menstrual cycles, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause.

New coffee and energy drinks are enhanced with mushrooms, probiotics and other functional ingredients, tapping into consumer desire for a “boost with benefits,” according to Whole Foods. Brands participating in the trend include Four Sigmatic, Bulletproof and Halfday.