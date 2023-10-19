BOULDER, COLO. — Rudi’s Bakery has launched a new series of clean label Texas toast products, the brand’s first offerings in the frozen prepared meals segment.

With varieties like garlic, three cheese with garlic and gluten-free variations of both flavors, the better-for-you toast features sourdough or gluten-free bread, parsley, garlic and butter. Rudi’s gluten-free garlic toast is now rolling out exclusively into Whole Foods Market locations for a suggested retail price of $7.99, and the other three flavors are expected to follow later this year.

“Using our signature sourdough breads as the base, topped with delicious, clean label butter, garlic and cheese, this presents an incredible opportunity for Rudi's to provide consumers with delicious and nutritious options,” said Jane Miller, chief executive officer of Rudi’s Bakery.

The company is also set to add further frozen offerings, with a line of nitrate-free breakfast sandwiches made with cage-free eggs planned for early 2024 and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, formulated with 50% less sugar, slated for later that year.

“Rudi’s meets consumers at the nexus of healthy grab-and go-offerings, helping them make more mindful label choices without compromising on delicious taste or quality,” said Justin Gold, chief innovation and strategy officer at Rudi’s Bakery.