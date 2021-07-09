RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is doubling down on keto breakfast offerings with a new line of ready-to-eat keto cereal and granola. The products contain 3 grams of net carbs per serving and are keto certified, USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free and dairy-free.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient ways to cut carbs, especially for breakfast,” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature's Path. “I am so proud of this innovation and that Nature’s Path can now offer people clean, 100% organic, plant-based options that also taste great.”

Nature’s Path Keto Cereal comes in Cinnamon Toast Organic Keto and Dark Chocolate Organic Keto varieties. Both are made with potato fiber, tapioca starch, navy bean flour, pea protein, mung bean protein, virgin coconut oil, acacia gum, psyllium seed husk and sea salt and are sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit. The cinnamon cereal features cinnamon flavors, while the dark chocolate variety contains chocolate, chocolate cookie and cookies and cream flavors along with fair trade cocoa powder. Each 1-cup serving contains 110 calories, 10 grams of fiber, 7 grams of protein and no sugar.

Nature’s Path Ketola Crunch Granola is available in three flavors: Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut, Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut, and Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut. Sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit, the granola combines pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dried coconut, pecans, coconut oil, chia seeds, almond flour, coconut flour and sea salt. The Toasted Pumpkin Seed & Vanilla Nut variety includes toasted pumpkin seeds and vanilla flavor, the Blueberry & Cinnamon Nut granola contains freeze-dried blueberries and cinnamon, and the Dark Chocolate Chip & Nut flavor features fair trade cocoa powder, chocolate flavor and fair trade dark chocolate chips made with erythritol and stevia. Ketola Crunch Granola contains 160 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per 1/3-cup serving.

“Our goal was to create a line of ultra-clean, 100% organic, plant-based keto options that are simply better for you,” Mr. Stephens said. “It’s sometimes hard for people following a keto plan to get enough fiber, fruits and vegetables. Our aim was to deliver cereals and granolas that can achieve all your keto goals, while still containing essential nutrients and vitamins.”

Nature’s Path keto cereal and granola is available nationwide at retailers including Kroger and Whole Foods Market as well as the company’s website.