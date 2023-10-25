Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Tasos Katsaounis, founder and chief executive officer of Bread Man Baking, Houston, never expected to open an artisan bakery, but a hobby to let off steam from a stressful consulting career took off, and in 2017, Mr. Katsaounis was baking bread for a hotel customer. When it came time to scale up the business, Mr. Katsaounis needed help scaling his own learning curve.

“You don’t know what you don’t know when you’re scaling that dramatically,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Mr. Katsaounis reached out to other artisan bakers to fill in those gaps, including Greg Acerra, founder and owner of Fireking Baking Co., Braintree, Mass.

“Greg’s input really resonated; it really hit me hard, and I thought I have one chance at this,” Mr. Katsaounis remembered.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear how Mr. Acerra’s advice put Bread Man Baking on its current trajectory.

