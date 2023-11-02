WALLULA, WASH. — Tri-Cities Intermodal LLC (TCI) has signed a lease/purchase agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to acquire the former Cold Connect warehouse and property and is planning to develop an adjacent intermodal ramp in Wallula, Wash. The project represents the revival of a plan previously announced by Tiger Cool Express. TCI is a new company, and the new plan is not connected to Tiger Cool Express, which ceased operations in June.

According to TCI, the intermodal center is expected to provide sustainable and cost-effective transportation capacity, serving the agricultural community in the three-state region (Washington, Oregon and Idaho). Service is planned to be offered between Wallula and the Northwest Seaport Alliance on-dock facilities for dry imports and exports. It will also support Union Pacific’s intermodal customers moving between Wallula and Chicago (and beyond), TCI noted.

“It is fantastic to have line of sight to actual operation within three to four months,” said Theodore Prince, founder and chief executive officer of TCI. "We were very fortunate to find an investor with the foresight, along with Union Pacific's support to bring this project to fruition."

TCI said PNW Capital is the lead investor for the project. James Delaney, who heads PNW Capital, serves as non-executive chairman of TCI. Mr. Delaney has experience in the B2C sector, specifically with regulated goods such as wine.

TCI’s management team also includes Tom Smith as vice president of sales and marketing and Zachary Ybarra as VP of planning, control and information system as well Cameron Kelley, Liam Marsh, Felicia Moore and Keith Woetzel in various roles.