CHICAGO — Hometown Food Co., which owns the exclusive rights to Pillsbury’s shelf-stable baking products in the United States, is partnering with the Lumistella Co. to unveil limited-edition holiday-themed cookie mixes that combine Pillsbury’s Funfetti brand and Lumistella’s Elf on the Shelf brand.

The flavors of the new cookie mixes include sugar cookie mix with candy bits, sugar cookie mix with peppermint candy cane sprinkles and hot chocolate cookie mix, which may be used to make chocolate cookies with marshmallows and red sprinkles.

“Funfetti has been inviting families to share in the joy of baking delicious treats together at home for the holidays so we are excited to be partnering with the iconic Christmas brand, The Elf on the Shelf, to launch Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf Cookie Mixes,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer at Hometown Food Co. “Knowing cookie mix sales spike across November and December, as families come together to celebrate the holidays, it was only natural to combine the enchantment of everyone's favorite mischievous Scout Elf with the delightful taste and fun of Funfetti. These limited-edition holiday cookie mixes promise to bring a magical mix of flavors and festivity to create memorable moments for the whole family in the kitchen.”

The limited-edition Funfetti Elf on the Shelf cookie mixes are available at nationwide retailers through December for $2.50 to $5 per 15-oz box, which makes 30 to 34 cookies.