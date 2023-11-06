VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle is introducing plant-based alternatives to white fish in Europe and Asia. The products include alternatives to breaded fish fillets, nuggets and fingers. They contain soy, wheat and peas.

In Europe under the Garden Gourmet brand, Nestle will launch marine-style crispy fillet and marine-style crispy nuggets made with wheat and pea protein. The products come with a Nutri-score A in countries using that front-of-pack labeling system. Products will launch online and in store in Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Nestle’s Garden Gourmet Vuna, a tuna fish alternative, has been available in Europe since 2020.

Nestle recently launched crispy fish-free fingers for both retail and out-of-home under the Harvest Gourmet brand in Malaysia and Singapore. They are made from soy and wheat.

“These new fish alternatives are the result of our deep expertise in plant-based proteins and our strong commitment to continue delivering exciting innovations that meet consumers expectations,” said Torsten Pohl, global head of R&D for Nestle’s food category. “During consumer testing, our products received high praise for the great taste and texture that is close to white fish. They also come with strong nutritional credentials, making them competitive in the marketplace.”