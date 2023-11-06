HAMTRAMCK, MICH. — Metropolitan Baking Co., a manufacturer of loaf bread, rolls, pitas, tortillas and buns, recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony at a 30,000-square-foot addition to its current facility in Hamtramck, increasing the total footprint to 140,000 square feet and upping production by nearly 35%.

The company said it will use the space to house a new bun and roll line and expand shipping and warehouse capabilities. It is scheduled to be completed by June 2024 and will create approximately 20 to 25 jobs, according to the company.

“Every day we work is another opportunity for our team to contribute to the growth of the company and of our commitment to Hamtramck and to Detroit,” said George Kordas, grandson of the company’s founder and current president of the company. “We continue to take pride in being a Hamtramck/Detroit original, distributing our products across the state and all over the country.”

He added, “I wish my grandfather was here to see this. He would be impressed by the modern facilities and national customer base, but I would be even prouder to show him that today’s Metropolitan Baking Co. still reflects his original passion for baking the finest breads, offering competitive prices and valuing partners, both our employee teams and our customers new and old.”

Metropolitan Baking Co. products are available at Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven and various regional grocery stores. The company produces 90% branded products and about 10% private label and retail baked foods. Earlier this year, the company launched

that features eight grains and seeds.