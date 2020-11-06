EDGERTON, KAN. — Dot’s Pretzels, LLC has announced plans to build a new $15 million manufacturing facility at Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton. The plant is expected to open later this year and will employ 22.

“We are making significant investments in our technology at the new facility to keep the company on an aggressive growth trajectory,” said Randy Johnson, chief executive officer of Dot’s Pretzels. “Not only will we be able to produce more pretzels but do so with greater consistency and ability to expand our product lines.”

The new facility will be Dot’s Pretzels’ largest manufacturing plant. The company also has operations in Lenexa, Kan.; Goodyear, Ariz.; and Velva, ND.

Dot’s Pretzels’ portfolio includes seasoned pretzel twists sold in a variety of package sizes, including personal size (1.5 oz), snack size (5 oz), family size (16 oz) and party size (32 oz). The company also offers Pretzel Crumble, which comes in a 10-oz bag and may be used as a breading or topping for a variety of food items.