PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo’s newest nutrition initiative aims to reduce sodium and to deliver important sources of nutrition with more diverse ingredients. The move is part of the company’s PepsiCo Positive or (pep+) program.

With sodium reduction, PepsiCo is aiming for at least 75% of its global convenient foods portfolio volume to meet or be below category sodium targets by 2030, the company said. In its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, the company is aiming for a 15% sodium reduction, which would amount to a sodium level of 140 mg per 28 grams per serving.

The company also is aiming to add more diverse ingredients in its global convenient foods portfolio by delivering 145 billion portions of diverse ingredients annually by 2030, the company said. Each portion will provide approximately 10% of the suggested daily amount of a diverse ingredient, the company said. The company described legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits and vegetables and nuts and seeds as examples of diverse ingredients.

“We are in a constant cycle of innovation to reimagine the foods we make and how we make them so we can bring better choices to our consumers, without ever compromising on taste,” said René Lammers, executive vice president and chief science officer for PepsiCo. “Consumers enjoy our products more than one billion times a day, which provides an opportunity — and the privilege — to have an impact. We set a high bar to improve the nutritional profile of our products, and these new goals reaffirm our ambitions.”