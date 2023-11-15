ZURICH — Barry Callebaut has named Amr Arafa chief digital officer, effective Jan. 15, 2024. In his new role, Mr. Arafa will help the company continue to create a tech-based organization that supports it going forward. Mr. Arafa also will join Barry Callebaut’s extended leadership team and report directly to the company chief executive officer Peter Feld.

“We are very pleased that Amr joins Barry Callebaut,” Mr. Feld said. “As part of our BC Next Level program, we have committed to developing an agile, tech-enabled organization. This will not only benefit us internally at Barry Callebaut, but also will enable a seamless integration across our entire value chain — from our customers all the way to the cocoa farmers. With Amr, we have the right person on board to help us advance this digital transformation.”

According to Barry Callebaut, Mr. Arafa already has plenty of experience in digital transformation. He was previously chief digital officer at IKEA for four years. Mr. Arafa also has led large strategic digital transformation programs at many other companies, including Mondelez International.

Mr. Arafa received a bachelor of engineering degree in electronics from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport and a master of science degree in e-business management from the University of Warwick.